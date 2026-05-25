‘The Price Is Right’ Host Drew Carey Attacks Spencer Pratt: ‘F*** This Guy Already’

CBS’ The Price Is Right host Drew Carey attacked former reality TV star Spencer Pratt — who has recently gained ground in his campaign to unseat incumbent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) — declaring, “Fuck this guy already.”

“Anyone who votes for, or endorses Spencer Prattfall for Mayor of LA needs to get their head out of their ass,” Carey proclaimed in a Saturday Threads post.

“I understand being angry/unsatisfied, but at least get behind someone competent and not some serial scammer without a soul or moral compass,” the The Drew Carey Show star continued, before adding, “Fuck this guy already.”

Earlier this year, Pratt announced his run for Mayor of Los Angeles while speaking at the “They Let Us Burn” rally in Pacific Palisades on the one-year anniversary of the destructive fire.

Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, who was also his co-star on The Hills, became outspoken critics of both Mayor Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) after losing their home to the wildfires last year.

The former reality star — who also appeared on The Princes of Malibu and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! — is one of several candidates vying to unseat Karen Bass.

Pratt has found himself under attack by left-wing celebrities as the June 2 primary for mayor of Los Angeles, California, gets closer.

He has also received support from others, including Joe Rogan, who told Pratt last month that he is “rooting” for him in his bid for Los Angeles mayor.

“I can’t vote for you, but I’m rooting for you. I mean, if I lived in Los Angeles — no question whatsoever — I would vote for you,” he said.