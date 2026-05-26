Alleged Burglar Surrenders After Woman Puts Him in Leg Lock

An alleged burglar in Lawrence, Kansas, gave up around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after a woman saw him going through her car and placed him in a leg lock.

The woman awoke, looked out a window, and saw the dome light in her car was on and an alleged burglar was going through her things FOX4 KC reported.

She went out to confront the man and he ran, so she gave chase. She then “tackled him to the ground and held him in a leg lock until he surrendered and helped her recover items that had been scattered during the chase.”

KMBC noted that police indicated the woman then told the man to “get the —- out of here” and he fled.

Police commented on the woman’s actions with a Facebook post that said, in part, “Although it’s not something we recommended, it worked.”

The man was apprehended a short time later at another apartment complex and was allegedly in possession of items that did not belong to him.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.