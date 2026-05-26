Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Posts Viral Edit Showing AOC Calling for Black Athletes to Boycott the SEC

Texas’ Republican Governor, Greg Abbott, reposted a meme making fun of New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that was first posted by Louisiana State University to mock AOC’s call for black athletes to boycott the SEC.

Admitting that he never reposts anything from LSU Football — after all, he is the leader of a rival state — he nonetheless reposted the AOC meme because it is “so awesome” and “must be the exception.”

He ended his message writing, “Bring it AOC. See you on game day.”

The meme consists of a video of AOC calling for leftists in New York and other northern states to “pull up” to states like Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Mississippi, states where she is demanding that black athletes should rise up and boycott universities in the SEC.

The New York Congresswoman uncorked these demands at a rally entitled, “All Roads Lead to The South,” held in New York City on May 16. In her speech, she claimed that America was never a democracy until the 1960s Voting Rights Act and that the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to disallow racial gerrymandering makes Chief Justice John Roberts “part of that long history of regression and repression in America.

“It is time for the north to pull up to the south. It is time for New York to pull up to Alabama. It is time for all of us to come to Georgia, to Louisiana, to Tennessee, to Mississippi, and let them know exactly what they have uncorked with this injustice. They think they can draw us out of power. They do not know the sleeping giant that they just awakened,” AOC said during the rally.

X users piled on t blast AOC on Abbott’s post.

Other social media users rolled their eyes at AOC’s nonsense:

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