22-Year-Old Penn State Student Fatally Shot During Alleged Robbery

A 22-year-old Penn State University student was fatally shot during an alleged robbery about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Philadelphia.

NBC Philadelphia reported the victim, identified as Billy Schmidt, was walking home when two individuals approached him and allegedly took his phone.

A camera at a nearby home picked up audio of Schmidt saying, “Give me back my phone” and then the sound of gunfire.

ABC 6 pointed out that video from the camera shows a man “throwing a cell phone…[and] seconds later, another man runs around a corner with Schmidt chasing him.” The individual being chased then spun around and shot Schmidt.

FOX 29 noted that no arrests have been made in connection with the murder and Schmidt’s family is asking anyone with information to contact police.

Neighbors in the area are providing surveillance video from their homes and front porches to police in hopes of identifying the suspects.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.