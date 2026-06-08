At Least 31 Shot in Mayor Johnson’s Chicago During Weekend

At least 31 people were shot, five of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times noted that the first two shooting fatalities of the weekend occurred at 12:25 a.m. Friday. Forty-four-year-old Isaac “Wavy” Bradley and 32-year-old Lamar Butler were both killed “at a home in the 5100 block of South Wood Street” when two masked men opened fire on them.

Five others were injured as gunfire ripped through the home, and one of the injured persons is in critical condition.

ABC 7 reported that the weekend’s third fatal shooting occurred Saturday around 4:30 p.m. “in the Gage Park neighborhood’s 5100-block of South Campbell” Avenue. A 25-year-old man was shot in his chest and head and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The fourth fatal shooting of the weekend was discovered just after 1:30 Sunday “in the 7700-block of South Rhodes,” where a 16-year-old was found He had been shot in the head and died.

On Monday, just 45 minutes after midnight, the weekend’s fifth fatal shooting was discovered when a man was found shot to death in a vehicle “in the 4500 block of W. Kinzie Street.”

The Sun-Times pointed out that 159 people have been murdered in Chicago thus far in 2026.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.