Family of 8 Dead in Michigan House Fire; Some of the Victims Were Shot

A family of eight was found deceased in a Grand Haven Township, Michigan, house fire, and some of the dead had been shot.

WWMT reported that Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted to a possible fire between 8:30 and 930 a.m., when people reported smelling smoke. However, the actual blaze was not found until shortly before noon.

Upon arriving, deputies discovered the bodies of “six children, aged five to 15, and two adults in their 40s.”

The Associated Press noted that some of the deceased had “gunshot wounds.”

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jacob Sparks spoke to reporters but did not detail which of the victims had been shot nor give a firm number regarding how many victims were shot.

Sparks said, “It’s a complicated scene, a complex scene,” but made clear law enforcement is not looking for a suspect at large. Rather, they believe they are dealing with a murder-suicide.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.