13-Year-Old Wounded When Gunman Opens Fire in Maryland Mall

A 13-year-old boy was wounded when a gunman opened fire in Montgomery County, Maryland’s, Wheaton Mall Friday around 6:00 p.m.

Video from the incident shows the alleged 17-year-old gunman sitting at a table, biding his time, waiting for a group of people to walk by. Once they passed, he allegedly stood and began shooting.

TMZ reported that the alleged gunman was “dressed all in black with a hoodie over his head.” A 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg during the incident; his wound was not life-threatening.

The gunman tried to flee the mall after the shooting but was apprehended by armed security and held for police.

Bethesda Today reported that police recovered a handgun from the scene.

Ironically, Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Maryland No. 8 in the country for gun control stringency. Maryland’s controls include universal background checks for handgun purchases, a concealed carry permit requirement, a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, gun storage rules, a bump stock ban, a “Glock switch” ban, a Glock ban, and “Ghost gun” regulations, among other things.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.