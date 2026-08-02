In-N-Out Owner Praying for Families After Saturday’s Deadly Idaho Shooting

In-N-Out owner Lynsi Snyder responded to Saturday’s heinous attack in an Twin Falls, Idaho, In-N-Out by letting the families of victims know she was praying for them and urging survivors to “turn to God.”

Three people were killed in the attack and the New York Times noted that five others were injured.

Lynsi posted these words on Instagram after the attack:

We lost one of our beautiful Associates tonight. She was taking care of our most important asset–our Customers, and her life was taken by a disgusting human who doesn’t value the lives of others or his own. He shot both on our property and off, and ended his life shortly after he took the precious lives of our Associate and Customers, innocent people who never saw it coming.

She continued: “In-N-Out will be mourning with the families and praying for them as they tread through a very painful season. I am no stranger to loss, but this is so incredibly tough, and my heart also goes out to all the Associates and Customers who were there during this traumatic event.”

Lynsi expressed her love for In-N-Out Associates and Customers and urged, “…turn to God, not in anger, but seeking comfort and strength for those who are hurting.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.