A Florida mother has reportedly told deputies that she and her son have had sex “only about 100 times.” Both have been charged with incest, according to the Polk County Sheriff.

A domestic dispute between 46-year-old Christina Clemens and her son, 22-year-old Shane Clemens, in Polk County, Florida, unearthed details far more disturbing than what authorities had initially anticipated.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told WPEC that authorities responded to a domestic violence call following a dispute between the mother and son, in which Christina claimed that Shane had battered her at their home.

Then, out of spite, Shane chose to reveal shocking information, telling officers that he and his mother have been having sexual intercourse since he was 18 years old, Judd said.

The sheriff added that, from there, deputies asked Christina if there was any merit to her son’s claim, to which she responded by telling law enforcement that she and her son have had sex “only about 100 times.”

During their investigation, Polk County deputies reportedly asked Christina’s husband about the matter.

Judd told WPEC that the husband was oblivious to the alleged sexual intercourse, but noted that he was suspicious when he would notice the two going into the master bedroom and locking the door.

The sheriff said that both Christina Clemens and Shane Clemens have since been charged with incest, adding that the 46-year-old mother was also charged with adultery.

“What else can you say? That’s nasty,” Judd said. “And it’s illegal.”