Rep. Jayapal: Thomas Massie ‘Is Such a Voice of Courage’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “State of Play,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) “is such a voice of courage.”

Host Peter Alexander said, “Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky surprised his party by calling for the impeachment of Secretary Pete Hegseth, the defense secretary. Here’s part of what he said.”

Tuesday on Capital Hill, Massie said, “Whether it’s Venezuela, Yemen, Iran, targeting of civilians in Iran or, you know, squashing the First Amendment rights of Senator Mike Kelly, and Venezuela—going in and kidnapping a head of state. He’s racked up the most trophies, if trophies are violations of the Constitution.”

Alexander said, “Congresswoman, if Democrats take back the House, would you support impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth?”

Jayapal said, “Well, I think that Representative Massie, first of all, is such a voice of courage. For all the things we disagree on, we have done so much work together. He’s also the sponsor of my legislation to repeal the 2001 AUMF. This is bipartisan legislation that presidents on both sides continue to use to go to war. I think that impeachment of Secretary Hegseth and many of the cabinet members is always an option. What we need to do is make sure that the Senate is able to follow through with conviction.”

She added, “As you know, we impeached the president twice in the House of Representatives. And the Senate, led by Mitch McConnell, refused to do anything about it, which is why we are in the position we’re in right now.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN