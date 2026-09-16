Whoopi Goldberg: It’s Like Trump Is Trying to Put His Name on Kennedy’s ‘Grave’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg likened President Donald Trump’s attempt to place his name on the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to putting his name on Kennedy’s grave.

Goldberg said, “So you-know-who’s obsession with slapping his name on the Kennedy Center continues. A federal judge just rejected his latest effort to add his name back on.”

She continued, “His handpicked board members voted to close the center for renovations, which he says won’t happen unless his name is added to the building.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “This is like the kid taking their ball and going home, and like, storming off.”

Goldberg said, “This is somebody else’s ball. This is somebody else’s memorial.”

She continued, “You know I have to be very careful when pointing this out. The presidents on Mount Rushmore were carved after their lifetime. Kennedy was assassinated. You can’t — it’s like you’re asking to put your name on somebody’s grave. What are you doing? Go to work.”

Griffin said, “By the way, whoever is president next, if he ultimately wins this, is just going to take his name off of it. He should focus on the economy, ending the war.”

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