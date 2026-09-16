An Alabama woman was sentenced to life in prison after she pleaded guilty to killing her newborn in 2023 by placing him in a trash compactor.

Jakayla Williams is accused of giving birth in secret at her home in Dothan when she was 18 years old and putting the baby boy in a dumpster with a trash compactor at an apartment complex on the west side of town, WKRG reported.

Investigators recovered his body at the Dothan dump, finding the baby wrapped in a mattress protector inside a zipped-up duffel bag. Authorities believe the child was alive when Williams placed him the trash compactor, according to the report.

Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman told a local news outlet his office had been pushing for the death penalty. Williams ultimately took a plea deal to avoid the death penalty and pleaded guilty to one charge of capital murder. She was sentenced to life without parole.

The devastating and disturbing case was first revealed to the public in August 2023 during a “rare” nighttime press conference at the Dothan Police Department, according to the report. During that press conference, investigators said they were made aware of the case after staff at Southeast Health claimed that Williams and her mother were at the hospital searching for a baby.

According to the report, “Williams initially told responding officers at the hospital that she had the baby at her home on August 13, 2023, before secretly giving him to a Southeast Health nurse; however, Williams’ description of the nurse was vague, so police pulled surveillance footage, and Williams was not seen at the hospital, contradicting the story she told investigators.”

“Officers pulled Williams back in for questioning, and after hours of interviewing, she told them what had happened to the baby,” the report concluded.