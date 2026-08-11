Man Shot Dead While Allegedly Trying to Force His Way to Ex-Girlfriend

A man in Leesburg, Florida, was shot dead Saturday night while allegedly trying to force his way into a home to get to his ex-girlfriend.

WFTV reported that deputies were dispatched to the scene around 9:20 p.m.

The man, as yet unidentified, allegedly “arrived unannounced while his ex-girlfriend was visiting the home.” His arrival was followed by an altercation with the homeowner; then at least one shot was fired and the man was killed.

FOX 35 noted that the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said, “The male subject attempted to force his way into the residence during the altercation.”

Investigators are now trying to work out details related to the incident, such as whether the man was ever allowed to be in the home and how he allegedly attempted to make entry on Saturday.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.