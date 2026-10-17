Oregon Elementary School Attacker Targeted Special Education Students

The 16-year-old who attacked Silver Rail Elementary with a shotgun targeted special needs students in a special education classroom.

Breitbart News reported the heinous attack that occurred around 1 p.m. Thursday, noting that four innocents were killed. The deceased are three students and their adult teacher.

A 36-year-old father identified as Kaylub Giamanco heard gunfire, drew his concealed carry pistol, ran into the school, and killed the attacker.

As more details emerge, it is widely reported that the 16-year-old carried out his heinous attack on students in a special education room.

CNN noted, “The suspect…forced his way into the school by firing into the glass panes of an external set of double doors, police said. He fired multiple rounds into the special needs classroom that included students of mixed ages.”

The 16-year-old attacker had previously attended special education classes at Silver Rail Elementary.

In addition to the four deceased there were two wounded individuals, and the New York Post pointed out that one of the wounded is a seven-year-old girl who is wheelchair bound.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.