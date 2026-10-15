Oregon Elementary School Shooter ‘Shot and Killed by Bystander’

The suspected shooter at Bend, Oregon’s, Silver Rail Elementary School “was shot and killed by a bystander,” according to a CBS News report.

The alleged shooter was 16 years of age and CBS News cited “law enforcement sources” that indicated a bystander killed the suspect.

FOX News reported during a live broadcast that law enforcement sources indicated one adult and three children were killed in the incident.

Breitbart News pointed to a CNN report indicating police were first called around 1:00 p.m. about “a shot fired into a car.” CBS News noted that “a minute later, multiple 911 calls came in saying that person had entered the school and started shooting,”

Law enforcement swarmed the area, and the school was placed on lockdown.

Two people were transported to a hospital after the incident, but their conditions were not disclosed. Now, however, FOX News and CNN are reporting four fatalities, three of whom were children.

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, Giffords, gave Oregon a grade of A- for gun control stringency.

Oregon has a red flag law, universal background checks, background check requirements for gun show sales, ammunition regulations, a concealed carry license requirement, and numerous other controls.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.