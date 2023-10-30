The government of South Africa on Monday asked the United Nations to deploy a “force” in Gaza to protect Palestinian civilians as Israel’s response to the savage Hamas attacks of October 7 continues.

The South African statement asked the international community to “hold Israel accountable for breaches of International law.”

The South African government had little to say about the brutality of Hamas and assigned absolutely none of the blame for civilian casualties in Gaza to the Palestinian terrorist organization, which is infamous for using civilians as human shields to protect its weapons. South Africa did not mention the reports of Hamas operatives preventing civilians from evacuating after the Israeli military warned them of incoming strikes.

Instead, South Africa accused Israel of “genocide,” “war crimes,” “crimes against humanity,” and “unlawful actions” against the people of Gaza.

ISRAEL FIGHTS TERROR: Is Israel’s Response to Hamas Legal and Justified?

Joel Pollak

The South African government claimed Israel has no “right to defend itself” against Hamas with military force because Israel is supposedly an “occupying power.” This made all Israeli military action against Hamas “unlawful” in the eyes of the South African government, which urged international court action against not only the Israelis but also those who have “encouraged and materially supported” their campaign against Hamas.

“The numbers of non-combatants killed, especially the numbers of children killed, requires the world to show that it is serious about global accountability,” South Africa declared, running through various figures for alleged civilian casualties in Gaza without saying a word about the children Hamas deliberately murdered in horrific ways during its October 7 attack on Israel.

“Entire generations of families have been wiped out in Gaza over the last three weeks. It is estimated that over 80 entire families have been wiped out by Israeli armed action over the last three weeks,” the statement claimed, offering condolences to the Palestinians for the deaths.

HORRIBLE! IDF Recording of Hamas Terrorist Killing Israelis as He Calls His Commander

Israel Defense Forces

The South African government railed against the deputy chief of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies, Zev Krengel, for his “unethical” criticism of Pretoria’s silence on the Hamas atrocities against Jews. The statement accused Krengel of allegedly repeating “discredited information relating to the beheading of children in Israel” (children were indeed decapitated by Hamas, but there is some dispute about how many).

Krengel angered the South African government by lamenting it was on the “wrong side” of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“I think it’s a very sad day to realize that 25 years into democracy, with the past we’ve had, the government couldn’t find it in themselves to show a little bit of solidarity with the women and children in Israel who are suffering through this,” he said on October 9.

EVIL: See the Aftermath of Hamas Attack on an Israeli KINDERGARTEN

South Africa’s statement concluded by demanding an “immediate ceasefire,” the “immediate opening of a humanitarian corridor,” and the deployment of a U.N. “rapid protection force to protect the civilian population from further bombardment.”

“All countries genuinely committed to a rules-based system underpinned by international law must act immediately,” the statement urged.

On Sunday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attended a summit in Cairo at which he compared the “ongoing siege of Gaza and the decision to forcibly move the people of Gaza” to South Africa’s years of apartheid.

“As South Africans, we can relate to what is happening to Palestinians,” Ramaphosa said. “Our people waged a brave and courageous struggle to achieve their freedom. And we are subjected to untold suffering. Just like the Palestinians are going through.”

A week after the Hamas atrocities of October 7, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh claimed he received a call of support from Ramaphosa’s government. South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor confirmed the call took place, but Pretoria insisted it does not have a “bilateral relationship” with the terrorist organization.

“Support for the Palestinian struggle against occupation does not equate to support for Hamas,” a spokesman for Ramaphosa said.