Watch Live: Donald Trump Meets with President of South Africa

President Donald Trump meets with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House on Wednesday, May 21.

The Trump administration and the government of South Africa have been at odds over persecution of white Afrikaners, leading to the extension of refugee status to those seeking to come to the United States.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio shamed Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine for appearing to object to the offer of asylum for South Africans, declaring, “you don’t like the fact that they’re white.”