Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested an illegal alien accused of raping a child after officials in Fairfax County, Virginia, released him from jail.

On May 1, ICE agents arrested illegal alien Walvin Victor Hugo Garcia of Guatemala following a court appearance in Fairfax County.

Hugo Garcia was first arrested by Fairfax County law enforcement in June of last year on felony charges of raping a child younger than 13 years old, aggravated sexual battery of a child younger than 13 years old, using a computer to commit a sexual crime against a minor, and distributing drugs to a minor.

ICE agents lodged a detainer when Hugo Garcia was first arrested, but officials in Fairfax County refused to honor the detainer and he was allowed to walk out of court.

“Governor Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians in Fairfax, Virginia, refused to cooperate with ICE and released this child rapist from jail back onto the streets,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said in a statement:

This criminal illegal alien from Guatemala has been charged with raping a child under 13, aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13, and distributing drugs to a minor. Thanks to our brave law enforcement, this sicko is out of our communities. Governor Spanberger and Fairfax sanctuary politicians are playing Russian roulette with American lives by releasing criminals from jail into American neighborhoods. [Emphasis added]

Hugo Garcia first arrived in the United States in October 2023 after having crossed the southern border near Eagle Pass, Texas. The Biden administration released him into the U.S. and in February of last year, he was ordered deported by a federal immigration judge.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.