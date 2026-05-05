Watch Live: Marco Rubio Holds White House Press Briefing

Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefs reporters at the White House on Tuesday, May 5.

Rubio is filling in for Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who is currently on maternity leave. Other members of the administration will be covering her duties, including potentially even Vice President JD Vance or President Donald Trump, according to reports.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump signed a presidential proclamation recognizing National Physical Fitness and Sports Month before participating in a number of athletic activities with children invited to the White House.