Breitbart News to Host Policy Event with Secretary Doug Burgum on Harnessing American Power

Breitbart News is hosting a policy event with Interior Secretary and Chairman of the National Energy Dominance Council Doug Burgum focused on American energy dominance and artificial intelligence.

The Monday, May 11, event themed “Harnessing American Power” and presented by Build American AI features Burgum as well Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA). Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle will lead each panel discussion.

“As Chairman of the National Energy Dominance Council, this conversation around American Energy Dominance comes at a pivotal moment where unleashing our nation’s vast energy resources is central to positioning the United States to win the AI race, strengthen national security, and drive economic growth,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum.

“Building an energy independent future capable of powering the next generation of artificial intelligence requires a strategy that is expansive, innovative, forward-looking, and grounded in abundant energy. Under President Donald J. Trump, this administration is accelerating that vision by investing in reliable, affordable energy and streamlining permitting processes to ensure we meet the speed of AI-driven demand, while securing a future that every American can afford to be a part of,” Burgum added.

The timing of the event could not be better, Boyle said.

“Never before has President Trump’s energy dominance agenda been so important for the future of this nation than right now with the war in Iran threatening global energy markets and the rise of artificial intelligence demanding significant energy production increases,” Boyle said. “There’s no better person to talk to about how the United States government is confronting these challenges than Secretary Doug Burgum—the chairman of the president’s National Energy Dominance Council.”

“The United States is leading the world out of dependence on bad actors for energy production, and then also beginning to set the global standard for AI in the race against China for the future,” Boyle added.

Burgum has proven a trusted advisor to President Donald Trump on a bevy of foreign and domestic issues as well as a skilled communicator and advocate for Trump’s policies.

Perhaps most notably, Burgum’s leadership contributed to record levels of domestic energy production in 2025, including close to a billion barrels of offshore oil, with Burgum touting in April that the United States is tapping into its true energy potential.

“President Trump has made it clear that America should fully develop its abundant energy resources in a way that strengthens our economy and benefits American families,” Burgum said in a statement celebrating the accomplishment.

“By providing regulatory certainty, streamlining processes and encouraging responsible development, this administration is unlocking the full potential of our domestic energy resources — supporting job creation, lowering energy prices, strengthening energy security and maintaining strong safety and environmental protections,” he added.

The May 11 event will be the second Breitbart News policy event with Burgum. In March 2025, the Secretary joined Boyle on stage to advocate for aggressively reversing President Joe Biden’s damaging energy policies and unleashing American energy dominance.

The event also will feature McCormick, from the energy leading state of Pennsylvania, who sits on the powerful Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

“I’m looking forward to joining Breitbart News to discuss what I believe is the defining economic opportunity of our time,” McCormick told Breitbart News. “Pennsylvania is uniquely positioned to lead the AI and energy revolution as we’re the second-largest energy producer in the country, we have an incredibly skilled workforce, and we have the will to win.

“I’m eager to dive into what it takes to lead this revolution and how Pennsylvania is helping America do exactly that.”

Breitbart News is once again partnering with CGCN and the Alfa Institute to host the event.

“America’s renaissance begins with an abundance of minerals, energy, and water,” Matt Sparks, co-founder of the ALFA Institute, told Breitbart News. “And Secretary Burgum’s leadership at Interior is ensuring America is prepared to win the future.”

“America’s technological edge in artificial intelligence is undeniable,” said Mike Catanzaro, CEO of CGCN Group. “But the more pressing issue for the nation is: can we quickly harness the energy needed to power it and achieve global dominance over China? The answer, fortunately, is yes, thanks to Doug Burgum, chairman of President Trump’s National Energy Dominance Council. Under his and President Trump’s leadership, America is winning the AI race through record-breaking energy production, job creation, and innovation, all assisted by policies that embrace and promote America’s abundant energy supplies.”

This policy event follows others that Breitbart News has hosted in 2026 which have included events with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr, and Sens. Jim Banks (R-IN) and Tom Cotton (R-AR), as well as a scheduled event on Wednesday, May 6, featuring Ambassador Monica Crowley on “Celebrating American Greatness” and her work leading the historic Freedom 250 semiquincentennial celebration.

Breitbart News held similar events in 2025 with Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins., as well as the prior event with Doug Burgum.