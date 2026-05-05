JB Pritzker: Trump ‘Has Set a Tone Where Political Violence Is Okay’

Tuesday, during an interview with Politico, Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) claimed President Donald Trump set the “tone” for political violence in America.

Pritzker said, “I will say that one of the results of the current environment is that there are — because of all the political violence that’s occurred, and we can talk about the causes of that — but because of the political violence, I think that the antisemites out there and the people who are racist, because they know that I stand up for communities of color, have come out of the woodwork. And I receive threats. I’m sure that politicians across the country are receiving more threats than they have before. But I hear about it. And in particular, sometimes I hear the mention of my Judaism, right, of my religion.”

Reporter Jonathan Martin asked, “That has spiked in the last couple of years?”

Pritzker said, “Yeah.”

Martin said, “Like, threats against you and your family?

Pritzker said, “Yeah. I don’t want to overstate it, but it’s true. And it’s more than it was in years before.”

Martin asked, “What’s the driver of that, do you think?

Pritzker said, “Look, our leaders set the tone in this country. And I think that the president of the United States has set a tone where political violence is okay. He’s advocated it himself before. It’s a terrible thing. He’s experienced the other side of that. We’ve got to stand up against this. We need to be speaking out against political violence. I’m a big believer in it’s okay to disagree, but not be disagreeable.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN