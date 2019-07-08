Hong Kong’s anti-Communist protesters took to a new neighborhood Sunday to urge the complete cancellation of a bill that would allow China to extradite anyone accused of violating its laws: Kowloon, a district whose shopping center attracts Chinese visitors, who the protesters hope to convince to support them.

The organizers of Sunday’s march to the rail terminal in West Kowloon told media that as many as 230,000 people rallied to northern Hong Kong, seeking to engage citizens of the Chinese Communist mainland on their plight. Kowloon is the northern part of the city, separated from Hong Kong island and the Admiralty district where protesters destroyed the Legislative Council (LegCo) headquarters last week.

The shift in location reflects a shift in strategy to hopefully attract support within China for the Communist Party to stop threatening to violate “one country, two systems,” the policy that allows Hong Kong to remain both capitalist and a part of sovereign China.

“We want to show the peaceful side of our protest to mainland tourists, and hope that they will bring the truth of the situation back to the mainland,” Ventus Lau, a protest organizer, told the Hong Kong Free Press. He noted that the number of protesters who showed up this weekend was larger than the organizers expected, even after last week’s violence against protesters.

During last week’s incidents, young protesters stormed the LegCo building, shattering its glass exterior and vandalizing the legislative floor. They took care not to damage historical artifacts or steal, instead only destroying what is necessary to pass the law. They caused extensive property destruction that may set the legislature back weeks and cost over $1 million to repair. Police have arrested over a dozen in relation to the incident. During the attack, police used tear gas and beat protesters with batons, though no significant incidents of protesters attacking police have surfaced.

The Chinese Communist Party has stationed a robust military presence in the city, intimidating locals last week by staging military exercises and holding events to allow civilians to see the extensive weaponry stationed in Hong Kong.

The protests Sunday, above all, were intended to show Chinese citizens that the Hong Kong protest movement was peaceful and making reasonable demands. Currently, they are demanding the full removal of the extradition bill as a top issue, but have continued to urge the government to stop referring to protesters as “rioters” and bring police officers who brutalized protesters to justice. Chief executive Carrie Lam tabled the extradition bill – which would allow China to imprison anyone, regardless of their nationality, and bring them into China if they violate Chinese, but not Hong Kong, law – which allows lawmakers to immediately revive it at will. Lam has tried to depict the tabling as a major concession.

On Sunday, the marchers – who targeted the popular Tsim Sha Tsui district – chanted “There are no rioters but only tyranny!” while walking to the train station, according to the South China Morning Post.

At least one anonymous Chinese man told the Post that he received the message.