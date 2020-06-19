Report: Hong Kong Police Abused ‘Mentally Incapacitated’ Protester

Hong Kong police officers allegedly assaulted an autistic pro-democracy protestor last Friday, violently shoving him to the ground and using pepper spray to incapacitate him, Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily reported on Thursday.
The man, reported to be in his 20s, was allegedly attacked by police on June 12 while attending a mass demonstration in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the city’s pro-democracy protest movement.
Speaking to Apple Daily, Hong Kong legislator Fernando Cheung said that “police [have] arrested a number of MIPs and denied them their rights to be accompanied by an appropriate adult or a social worker” since the pro-democracy protests began last summer. Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement began last June in response to a now-scrapped bill that would have allowed Hong Kong nationals charged with crimes to be extradited to China for trial. The protests have now evolved into a wider pro-democracy movement.
Apple Daily is owned by Jimmy Lai, a Hong Kong media tycoon and one of the city’s most prominent pro-democracy activists.
