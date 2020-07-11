Duterte Rejects License Renewal for Philippines’ Largest Media Network

Lawmakers in the Philippines rejected on Friday the license renewal for ABS-CBN, the nation’s top news broadcaster, local news outlet Coconuts Manila reported.

The Philippine House of Representatives voted to reject ABS-CBN’s request to renew a 25-year license, leaving an estimated 11,000 employees in danger of losing their jobs on Friday. On May 4, ABS-CBN’s network license expired. The next day, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s government ordered the network off the air. Duterte had long held a grudge against ABS-CBN, reportedly for failing to air his political advertisements during the 2016 campaign that elected him president. Duterte critics accuse him of leveraging his allies in the legislature to vote against ABS-CBN’s license renewal.

One week after the May 5 shutdown, the House of Representatives granted ABS-CBN a temporary license to operate, “which would have allowed them to resume broadcast in June if it were approved by … Duterte. But several days later, the House moved to drop the provisional license, saying it would instead resume the network’s franchise hearings,” Coconuts Manila reported.