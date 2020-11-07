Thailand: Psychic Meerkat Predicts Election Victory for Joe Biden

Thai zookeepers tasked a meerkat with breaking the ongoing election deadlock in the United States, the Asian outlet Coconuts reported on Friday. The meerkat reportedly chose Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

A video circulating on social media, first reported by Coconuts, shows a meerkat at the Songkhla provincial zoo in southern Thailand tasked with breaking the deadlock three days after the election was held.

Surfacing from his meerkat aperture, the creature observed pictures of both candidates hanging on a wireline before retreating back into its hole, presumably to make a decision.

After pondering the two options, the meerkat re-emerged directly and placed its paw on the photo of Joe Biden.

It is not the first time that the Songkhla zoo’s meerkats have grabbed international headlines. In May last year, two of the zoo’s meerkat population gave birth to four new meerkats, taking the total number to 13.

“Meerkats are a member of the mongoose family of animals and are native to southern Africa, where they live in large groups in burrows in savanna and dry grasslands,” noted Channel News Asia at the time. “The babies have drawn in lots of visitors to see them with their pack in a specially built enclosure that helps the animals adjust to the steamy tropical conditions of Thailand.”

