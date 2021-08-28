Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC) is cosponsoring articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden due to his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Duncan is backing articles filed recently by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Fox News reported Friday.

“In response to the foreign policy failure in Afghanistan of President Joseph R. Biden, Congressman Jeff Duncan today co-sponsored an article of Impeachment against the President for dereliction of duty,” a Thursday press release from Duncan’s office read:

Through withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan in a manner contrary to sound military advice, the President recklessly left behind thousands of American civilians and Afghan allies, along with taxpayer-financed weapons and military equipment, endangering the lives of the American people and the security of the United States.

Two suicide bombings outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport and Baron Hotel in Kabul killed at least 90 people, including 13 U.S. service members, and injured an additional 150 on Thursday, Breitbart News reported.

I am heartsick at the President’s failure to fulfill his duty that has resulted in American deaths & thousands of Americans and Afghan allies being abandoned at the risk of being tortured, captured, held hostage, or killed at the hands of the Taliban or other terrorist forces. — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) August 27, 2021

Duncan continued, “Our Commander-in-Chief showed reckless disregard for both American citizens and allies in neglecting to secure their safe evacuation from Afghanistan once he withdrew our troops. The President promised to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, but it is evident the President has failed to fulfill this charge.”

It is time to take action and remove the sitting President from office due to his gross negligence that undermined our national security, led to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, and resulted in a grave humanitarian crisis.

Link to my statement: https://t.co/SXlLi9vk2x — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) August 27, 2021

“Impeachment is a very serious matter, and one I do not take lightly. It saddens me that it has come to this, but the President’s actions have proved he is a threat to our national security and the Constitution,” Duncan noted.

Greene later thanked Duncan in a tweet for cosponsoring the articles of impeachment:

Thank you @RepJeffDuncan for cosponsoring my articles of impeachment against Joe Biden related to Afghanistan. It’s time for Congress to hold this administration accountable. Joe Biden must be impeached. Immediately. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) August 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) called on Biden and several members of his administration to resign immediately or face impeachment following reports of the U.S. and civilian casualties in Afghanistan, Breitbart News reported Thursday.

“Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin and General Milley should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office,” Blackburn stated.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin and General Milley should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 26, 2021

However, the White House said Friday Biden still had confidence in his generals and Blinken despite their disastrous performance in Afghanistan, according to Breitbart News.

“Yes, he does,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said when reporters asked if the president had confidence in Blinken.