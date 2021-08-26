Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), in perhaps her most forceful call yet, called on President Biden and several members of his administration to either resign immediately or face impeachment following reports of a “number” of U.S. and civilian casualties in Afghanistan in the aftermath of the attacks at the airport in Kabul.

“Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin and General Milley should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office,” Blackburn said as officials scramble to confirm the number of U.S. casualties in Afghanistan:

“I am devastated to hear several of our servicemembers lost their lives today. We owe a debt of gratitude to them for their sacrifice & pray for comfort for their families. Terrorism is a grave & evil threat, & we must do everything in our power to hold our enemies accountable,” she continued, urging Biden to follow through with his pledge of a “forceful response against any attack on US servicemembers.”

“He must follow through on his word make these terrorists pay,” the Tennessee senator added:

On Thursday morning, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed the attacks resulted in “a number of US & civilian casualties”:

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also released a statement, mourning the loss of those in Kabul.

“Terrorists took their lives at the very moment these troops were trying to save the lives of others,” his statement read, adding that they will “not be dissuaded from the task at hand”:

Fox News on Thursday afternoon reported 12 U.S. service members killed, according to officials.

“Eleven were Marines and one was a Navy medic, they said,” per the outlet.