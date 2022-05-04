Russia Bans 63 Japanese Officials, Including Prime Minister, over Ukraine War Sanctions

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday announced an indefinite ban on entering Russia for 63 Japanese officials, including Prime Minister Kishida Fumio. The ban was presented as retaliation against Japan for sanctions it imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“The administration of Fumio Kishida launched an unprecedented anti-Russian campaign, allowing unacceptable rhetoric against the Russian Federation, including slander and direct threats,” railed the Russian Foreign Ministry in its statement Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry accused the Japanese government of being “completely biased” and tainted by “the attitudes of the West towards our country.”

Other Japanese officials banned from entering Russia included Kishida’s cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Foreign Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, Finance Minister Shun’ichi Suzuki, and Defense Minister Nobuo Kisi.

Russia also banned some Japanese businessmen and media figures, including executives from the publisher of Japan’s top newspaper.

Prime Minister Kishida, currently meeting with Vatican officials and Pope Francis in Rome to discuss denuclearization, told reporters the Russian travel ban was “unacceptable.”

Kishida enraged Moscow in April by referring to Russia’s slaughter of Ukrainian civilians as a “war crime” that left him in “deep shock.”

“The aggression and war crimes should never be tolerated,” he said while announcing additional Japanese sanctions against Russia.

Nikkei Asia — whose executives were among those banned from entering Russia on Wednesday — argued Monday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine should serve as a “wake-up call” for a previously indulgent Japan:

When Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, the administration of then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe refrained from slapping serious sanctions on Moscow, breaking ranks with major Western powers. This time, the Japanese government has taken a clear and strong stance against Russia’s aggression, joining the U.S. and Europe in putting pressure on Moscow. This is undoubtedly a correct response to Russia’s egregious violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Nikkei Asia suggested Japan should learn from Ukraine’s experience by strengthening security ties with the U.S., Australia, and Europe, with particular emphasis on Japan’s indispensable alliance with America. Japan should also strengthen its defenses so it can hold out until American help arrives in the event of an attack, much as Ukraine’s remarkable resistance held the Russians at bay for a few crucial weeks.