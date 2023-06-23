Joe Biden Lauds Disastrous Blinken Beijing Trip for Fixing U.S.-China Ties, Calls Concerns ‘Hysteria’

Far-left American President Joe Biden praised his top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, for a “great trip to China” this week in remarks to reporters on Thursday – and dismissed concerns about cratering Washington-Beijing communication as “hysteria.”

Biden made the comments while responding to a question from reporters during a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. Modi is concluding an official state visit to America on Friday largely focused on elevating the bilateral relationship in response to threats to both countries from communist China. The question specifically asked Biden to address what appeared to be a throwaway comment at a Democrat party fundraiser on Tuesday in which he referred to genocidal communist tyrant Xi Jinping, the head of the Chinese Communist Party, as a “dictator.”

Biden used the term while addressing the invasion of American airspace by a Chinese espionage vessel, later identified as a balloon, in January. Biden allowed the spy balloon to fly across sensitive military sites across the continental United States before shooting it down over the Atlantic Ocean.

“The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment is he didn’t know it was there,” Biden reportedly said at the fundraiser. “That’s a great embarrassment for dictators, when they didn’t know what happened.”

Biden went on to add, “Don’t worry about China. I mean, worry about China, but don’t worry about China.”

The far-left New York Times later reported that Biden’s claim that Xi was unaware of the existence of the balloon was “sensitive information” not yet publicly disclosed, whose revelation “surprised” unnamed American officials.

Asked if his reference to Xi – currently presiding over the genocide of multiple indigenous ethnic groups in occupied East Turkistan and ethnic cleansing operations in Tibet and Inner Mongolia – as a “dictator” “undermined” his own foreign policy to maintain friendly ties to China, Biden responded “no” before dismissing concerns about the Washington-Beijing relationship as “hysteria.”

“You know, what — when we’re talking to our allies and partners around the world, including India, we let the — the idea of my choosing and avoiding saying what I think is the facts with regard to the relationship with India — with China is — is just not something I’m going to change very much,” Biden said.

“I think we — I believe that — and I’ve said this for some time — that the hysteria about the relationship with China is collapsing and moving, et cetera, et cetera.” He continued, “We had an incident that caused some — some confusion, you might say. But President — but Secretary Blinken had a great trip to China. I expect to be meeting with President Xi sometime in the future, in the near term. And I don’t think it’s had any real consequence.”

Blinken paid a formal visit to Beijing on Monday and Tuesday, spending hours in extensive conversations with Foreign Minister Qin Gang, top Politburo officials Wang Yi, and Xi himself. The conversations resulted in no agreements or understandings, and Blinken failed to convince communist leaders to restore military-to-military communications meant to keep both armed forces safe, a major objective of the visit.

The meeting with Xi was particularly fruitless, as Blinken reportedly endured a lecture on how America needed to “respect China and must not hurt China’s legitimate rights and interests,” but neither side agreed to any concrete action on any topic of interest. Without elaborating, Blinken told reporters after the meeting that Xi had agreed to general cooperation on “climate change” and “public health.” Blinken also emphasized that the Biden administration had no interest in “decoupling” from the slave-driven Chinese economy.

Following Biden’s remarks at the fundraiser, the Chinese government reacted with outrage, indicating that the use of the word “dictator” had eroded the nonexistent progress the countries had made during Blinken’s visit.

“It is a blatant political provocation. China expresses strong dissatisfaction and opposition,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, stating Biden’s remarks “go totally against facts and seriously violate diplomatic protocol, and severely infringe on China’s political dignity.”

John Kirby, White House National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, defending Biden’s “dictator” comment on Thursday, attempted to frame it as an example of the president being “frank” during an appearance on MSNBC.

“Well, look, the President is very candid and forthright, I think, as you know, and he speaks plainly about the situation he sees around the world,” Kirby claimed. “So he’s very frank and candid about that, and he’ll continue to be. So we’re also going to be frank and candid about talking to China about the things that matter to us and to our national security.”

Kirby insisted that Biden still sought to “cooperate with them [China] on climate change, counterterrorism, maybe even some economic and trade ideas.”

Biden has long maintained close ties to China and effusively complimented Xi publicly, boasting of an allegedly intimate personal relationship with him.

“I traveled 17,000 miles with him, the president of China. … We traveled around the world together, in the United States and China,” Biden claimed on the campaign trail in January 2020, a distance that corporate media fact checkers have debunked.

“I’ve spent more time with him, I believe, than any other world leader has,” Biden said a year later, referring to Xi.

Extensive research by Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer has unearthed close business ties between the Biden family and China.

“We know based on the laptop [son Hunter Biden’s laptop], the emails, the U.S. Treasury Department suspicious activity report reports that have been released that the Bidens have received some $31 million from Chinese entities,” Schweizer explained during a television appearance in January. “When you look at the businessman that made that happen — that made those deals happen … all of them have links to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence, a gentleman.”

