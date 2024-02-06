The Ukrainian-born woman recently crowned Miss Japan has relinquished the title after a report alleged that she had an affair with a married man who is an influencer and doctor.

Following 26-year-old Karolina Shiino’s crowning during the beauty pageant some people did not have a problem with the naturalized citizen winning the competition, the BBC reported Monday.

However, others took issue with it, claiming “she didn’t represent traditional Japanese beauty ideals,” the article said.

Images show the woman wearing formal outfits and traditional Japanese dress:

Newly crowned Miss Japan resigns after tabloid exposes affair with married ‘muscle doctor’ https://t.co/d1pgNlH1FJ pic.twitter.com/lOjmX5vo0i — New York Post (@nypost) February 6, 2024

A local magazine called Shukan Bunshun recently published an article about the woman’s alleged affair with the married man, who has not commented on the situation.

“In its initial response to the report last week, the pageant organisers defended Ms Shiino, saying she hadn’t known the man was married,” the BBC article said, adding the young woman eventually confessed she had knowledge of him being married.

In response to the exposure, Shiino said in a statement Monday, “I am truly sorry for the huge trouble I have caused and for betraying those who supported me.” According to the Star, she was born in Ukraine and moved to Japan as a child: It is also important to note that “Japan has a declining population and one of the world’s lowest birth-rates, leading to it increasingly embrace migration throughout the years,” per news.com.au: Even though there were several ladies who were runners up in the recent pageant, the Miss Japan title will be vacant for the rest of the year now that Shiino has stepped out of the role, according to the BBC report.