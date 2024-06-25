North Korea Mocks Hunter Biden Trial: Proves America Is ‘a Veritable Hell’

North Korea’s state-run Rodong Sinmun declared on Monday that Hunter Biden’s trial is a “farce” that makes a mockery of the U.S. government and President Joe Biden, particularly Biden’s strident gun-control agenda.

The North Korean editorialists zeroed in on the “great irony” of Biden demanding more gun control laws at the very moment that his son was “convicted of lying about his drug use to illegally buy a gun.”

Rodong Sinmun insisted that gun crime in the United States is an “incurable malignancy threatening the lives of people,” and Biden was “insulting and mocking the victims of gun-related violence” by demanding more laws while his son tried to get a free pass for breaking them.

The editorial slammed Biden as a hypocrite for not enforcing gun laws, for keeping “gun culture” prevalent among his family, and for enriching “dirty political and financial interests” by failing to disarm the American population.

The North Korean regime presents a compelling argument for why the citizens of free nations should be armed. Rodong Sinmun naturally glided past the realities of life under a brutal communist tyranny to proclaim American society a “veritable hell and the world’s biggest tundra of human rights,” where the “working masses” are controlled with “deception and lies.”

North Korea’s state propagandists were, in their hyperbolic manner, largely repeating a line of attack pioneered by the Chinese Communist Party: Asian authoritarian cultures have a different concept of “human rights” than the West does, and the U.S. is hypocritically touting principles it does not really believe in.

Beijing’s editorialists apparently believe they can change the subject from any Chinese human rights violation, up to and including slavery and genocide, by complaining about gun crime and racial strife in America. Likewise, Pyongyang can sneer at Hunter Biden’s trial all it wants, but at least Biden has not yet been accused of dropping hundreds of balloons full of garbage and feces on his neighbors.

North Korean state media has used colorful language (even by their standards) to slam President Biden and his family on numerous occasions. During the 2020 presidential campaign, the state-run KCNA news agency called for Biden to be “beaten to death with a stick” like a “rabid dog” because he had “the temerity to dare slander the dignity” of dictator Kim Jong-un.

It was not entirely clear what Biden said to provoke this outburst. A few months earlier, KCNA called Biden a “fool of low IQ” who was “bereft of elementary quality as a human being” because Biden compared his opponent, incumbent President Donald Trump, to “tyrants and dictators” like Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin. KCNA vowed to make Biden “pay” for that remark.

In March 2021, North Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son-hui called Biden a “lunatic” and said Pyongyang was refusing to take Washington’s calls because talking to the Biden administration was a “waste of time.”

In April 2022, KCNA ran an editorial deriding Biden as “feeble” and said the White House could no longer hide his “senility.” The editorial suggested there could be problems with Biden’s “intellectual faculty” because he continued to refer to North Korea and Russia as dictatorships.

Kim Jong-un’s influential sister, Kim Yo-jong, took a similar shot at Biden in May 2023, accusing him of putting world peace in danger with his “senility.”

Kim Yo-jong’s tirade was prompted by Biden’s warning that a North Korean nuclear attack against the U.S. or its allies would “result in the end of whatever regime.”

“It may be taken as a nonsensical remark from the person in his dotage who is not at all capable of taking the responsibility for security and the future of the U.S.,” Kim snapped, dismissing Biden as “an old man with no future.”