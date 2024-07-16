India Summons Ukrainian Ambassador over Zelensky’s Criticism of Putin-Modi Meeting

India summoned the Ukrainian ambassador on Tuesday to express its concerns about President Volodymyr Zelensky’s criticism of the recent meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelensky said the meeting dealt a “devastating blow to peace efforts.”

Modi flew to Moscow on July 8 for a two-day state visit and a meeting with Putin. The Indian government portrayed the meeting as a resumption of regular bilateral summits that were suspended due to the pandemic and then by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Zelensky expressed “huge disappointment” on the day of the meeting that Modi would embrace Putin after Russia’s horrific attacks on Ukrainian cities, including what he described as a “brutal missile strike” that hit a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

“A Russian missile struck the largest children’s hospital in Ukraine, targeting young cancer patients. Many were buried under the rubble,” Zelensky said.

“It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world’s largest democracy hug the world’s most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day,” he said, clearly referring to Modi, although he did not use the Indian prime minister’s name.

After mulling over Zelensky’s comments for a week, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk to express its concerns.

The MEA did not publicize the details of its complaint, but India’s the Print quoted sources who said Indian officials felt Zelensky’s criticism was “unfounded,” “ill-timed,” and “based on incomplete information.”

The MEA also reminded Polishchuk that Modi discussed “the need for peace” with Putin and insisted that “solutions are not possible on the battleground.”

The Economic Times of India reported on Tuesday that India has “postponed a meeting of the joint working group on culture with Ukraine” due to its displeasure with Zelensky’s criticism.

“India-Ukraine ties remain lukewarm over Kiev’s military ties with Pakistan, Kiev’s criticism of 1998 nuclear tests by India and opposition against India’s position on Kashmir in the U.N.,” the Economic Times noted.