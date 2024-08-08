Japan was hit by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake on Thursday and officials have issued a “megaquake advisory” to residents.

After the earthquake his southwestern Japan, authorities issued a tsunami advisory, Fox Weather reported. However, NHK World Japan later reported that those advisories had been lifted and a megaquake advisory was put in place.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency has issued a megaquake advisory after Thursday's quake, as part of the Nankai Trough Earthquake Extra Information protocol.https://t.co/fDPiQNIeRM — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) August 8, 2024

Per the Fox article:

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck off the island of Kyushu in southwestern Japan around 4:42 p.m. local time (3:42 a.m. ET) at a depth of about 15.5 miles. … There are no tsunami alerts issued for the West Coast of the U.S., Alaska or Hawaii.

Video footage overlooking a coastal area shows the camera shaking when the earthquake hit, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The clip also shows an numerous areas including an airport being affected by the quake:

Per the NHK report, “The Japan Meteorological Agency is calling on people in areas of the Nankai Trough quake’s expected hypocenter to take disaster prevention measures.”

The possibility of a mega earthquake was elevated and officials advised residents to adhere to prevention measures from central and local government leaders.

The outlet continued:

The Nankai Trough earthquake is a massive magnitude 8-class temblor that regularly occurs every 100 to 200 years at the plate boundary between Suruga Bay in Shizuoka Prefecture and the Hyuganada Sea in Kyushu. The government’s Earthquake Research Committee estimates that there is a probability of 70 to 80 percent that a massive earthquake with a magnitude of 8 to 9 will occur within the next 30 years.

An earthquake occurs when two blocks of earth slide past each other in a sudden instance, according to the USGS website. Please click here to read more details about the science behind earthquakes.

Video of the M7.1 earthquake that hit Japan about an hour ago ὄ

pic.twitter.com/BrG8u8piOq — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) August 8, 2024

According to Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa, authorities are working to determine if anyone was hurt or any property damaged during the incident.