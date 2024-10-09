Satellite Images Suggest China Built Military Base in Cambodia

Satellite images of the Ream naval base in Cambodia reveal what appear to be two 1,500-tonne Chinese corvettes docked alongside a Chinese-built pier that could handle much bigger warships, seemingly validating concerns that Cambodia would allow the Chinese to turn Ream into a base for the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) despite constant denials from the Cambodian government.

BBC analysts said the Chinese warships appear to be Type 065A guided-missile corvettes, a mainstay of the PLAN’s coastal and island fleets. China began cranking out large numbers of these corvettes in 2013 and deploying them to every theater of PLAN operations. At least 72 of these ships were built before production concluded in 2021.

The latest satellite photos also showed buildings constructed by China at the Ream facility that could be used by the PLAN.

Cambodian officials continued to insist Ream will not become a Chinese naval base, as the national constitution forbids any permanent foreign military presence, and Ream will remain open to all “friendly navies.”

This does not appear to be true, as only Chinese ships have been permitted to dock at the big new Ream pier. Two Japanese ships of comparable size that visited Cambodia in February were directed to a different port.

“Please understand this is a Cambodian, not a Chinese base. Cambodia is very small, and our military capacities are limited. We need more training from outside friends, especially from China,” Royal Academy of Cambodia analyst Seun Sam told the BBC.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Sun Changol made nearly identical remarks during a visit to Washington on October 1.

“The Ream Naval Base is not for the Chinese,” Sun said. “The Chinese provided us with the assistance to expand the Ream Naval Base for our own national defense, not to be used by the Chinese or any military against another country.”

“When this naval base is completed, any navy can call on that port, as long as it’s for humanitarian and disaster recovery, or joint military exercise,” he insisted.

Cambodian officials claimed the Chinese corvettes were present at Ream for training purposes, and possibly to participate in an upcoming joint military exercise. These officials also claimed China has committed to building two Type 065A corvettes for its own navy.

The U.S. embassy in Cambodia complained in October 2021 that the Cambodian government “has not been fully transparent about the intent, nature, and scope” of renovations at Ream.

“The Cambodian people deserve to know more about the project at Ream and to have a say in this type of military agreement, which has long-term implications for their country,” the embassy said.

The U.S. embassy was moved to comment by satellite photos that showed three enigmatic new buildings under construction at the port facility. Two U.S.-funded buildings were torn down in 2020 to make room for the new Chinese construction.

In December 2021, the U.S. ordered an arms embargo on Cambodia, citing China’s growing military influence, as well as allegations of corruption and human rights abuse against the Cambodian state. The U.S. has grown increasingly skeptical of the authoritarian Cambodian government over the past decade.

As the BBC pointed out, China’s need for a naval base in Cambodia is blindingly obvious. The PLAN now has more ships than the U.S. Navy, but currently has only one overseas base in Djibouti.

Cambodia does not have the greatest overall strategic appeal for a new base, but it would give China increased threat potential against two neighbors it has recently grown more interested in bullying, Thailand and Vietnam.