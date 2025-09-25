Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Calls for Peace with Israel at UN

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who leads the world’s most populous Muslim nation, surprised observers by calling for peace and security for the Jewish state of Israel in his speech Wednesday at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Prabowo also called for the world to support the Palestinians, but delivered remarks that ran against the hostile rhetoric of other countries.

From a transcript of his remarks:

The use of violence will beget violence. Not one country can bully the whole community of the human family. We may be weak individually, but the sense of oppression, of injustice, has proven in the history of mankind, will unite with a strong force that will overcome this oppression, this injustice. To close, I would like to reiterate again Indonesia’s complete support for the Two-State Solution in Palestine. We must have an independent Palestine, but we must also recognize and guarantee the safety and security of Israel. Only then can we have real peace: peace without hate, peace without suspicion. The only solution is this two-state solution. Two descendants of Abraham must live in reconciliation, peace, and harmony. Arabs, Jews, Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Buddhists, all religions. We must live as one human family. Indonesia is committed to being part of making this vision a reality.

He closed his remarks by including the Hebrew word for hello, goodbye, and peace: “Shalom.”

Indonesia has been mentioned as a possible future member of the Abraham Accords with Israel.

