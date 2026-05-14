China Lovefest: Trump Praises ‘Great Leader’ Xi Jinping, Invites Him to White House

President Donald Trump reportedly invited his Chinese counterpart, genocidal dictator Xi Jinping, to visit the White House in September during a banquet in Beijing in Thursday.

Trump is currently in the Chinese capital for a state visit, the first during his second term in office and the first by an American president in nearly a decade. His arrival on Wednesday was marked by an elaborate welcome reception featuring hundreds of chanting children, a massive red carpet, and full military honors. On Thursday, Xi, Trump, and their teams convened the capital for extended discussion on issues of multiple interest and the heads of state used their opening remarks to lavish praise on each other.

Speaking before the private exchange between their teams, Trump described his friendship with Xi as the longest established relationship between a Chinese and American leader. He called the dictator a “great leader” and expressed optimism for bilateral ties.

The relationship, Trump said, “it’s, to me,an honor.”

“We’ve had a fantastic relationship. We’ve gotten along, when there were difficulties we have worked it out,” he described. “I would call you and you would call me and, whenever we had a problem – people dont know – we worked it out very quickly.”

“We’re going to have a fantastic future together,” the American president predicted,” adding that he had “such respect for China, the job you’ve done. You’re a great leader.”

Xi’s remarks did not feature similar personal praise, instead asserting that resolving conflict between Washington and Beijing was beneficial to the world and hoping that Trump would be a reliable partner to the Communist Party in the “new era,” a term the dictator regularly uses for post-Mao Chinese global hegemony.

“Currently, transformation not seen in a century is accelerating across the globe and the international situation is fluid and turbulent,” Xi suggested, turning to extending congratulations on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

“I always believe that our two countries have more common interests than differences. Success in one is an opportunity for the other and a stable bilateral relationship is good for the world,” Xi asserted. “China and the United States both stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. We should be partners, not rivals, should help each other succeed and prosper together.”

Following their meeting, the two leaders visited Beijing’s Temple of Heaven. The Chinese state propaganda outlet Global Times described Xi offering Trump a tour and explaining the significance of the temple, a place where “Chinese rulers prayed for national prosperity, social harmony, and favorable weather for good harvests” in ancient times.

“It reflects the traditional Chinese concept that the people are the foundation of a state and only when the foundation is solid will the state be stable,” the Global Times quoted Xi as stating.

The day culminated with a state banquet in Trump’s honor, where he reportedly extended an invite to Xi to visit America on September 24. Trump offered a toast celebrating Chinese-American ties.

“Chinese workers helped lay the railroad tracks that connected our Atlantic coast to the Pacific,” the president reportedly stated. “American travelers to China helped spread literacy and modern medicine, and at the request of China’s ambassador, it was President Theodore Roosevelt who provided the funds to establish President Xi’s alma mater, Tsinghua University.”

Xi’s remarks in the banquet, as quoted in the flagship Chinese state media outlet Xinhua, were more ominous than Trump’s.

“Looking back at the course of China-U.S. relations, whether or not we could have mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation is the key to whether the relationship can advance steadily,” Xi reportedly stated. “We must make it work, and never mess it up.”

Both sides have emphasized an openness to collaboration in their public events and remarks, particularly economic joint interests. Trump brought with him to Beijing an entourage of top American CEOs, including Chinese Communist Party cheerleader Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook. Xi reportedly met with the CEOs, as well, encouraging more American foreign investment in China. China’s communist economy has languished significantly as a result of the aftermath of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic and related lockdowns, which scared away a material chunk of foreign investment.

According to Xinhua, Trump told the American business leaders that “U.S. companies are deeply involved in China’s reform and opening up, and both sides have benefited from this.”

“Noting that China’s door will only open wider, Xi said China welcomes the United States to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation with China, and expressed belief that U.S. companies will enjoy even broader prospects in China,” the outlet added.

Separately, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce confirmed on Thursday that its negotiators are holding meetings with an American delegation in South Korea, led by Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. The Ministry described the discussions as “constructive exchanges on economic and trade issues of mutual concern and further expanding practical cooperation,” compounding reports of progress in the bilateral relationship.

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