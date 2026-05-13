Mark Kelly: Trump Wants to Silence Me Because I Can Call Out His ‘Bullsh-t’

[WARNING: Adult Language]

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) claimed President Donald Trump was trying to silence him because he can call out his “bullshit.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “I mean, Pete, you’re clearly in this craw. We know that. We’ve talked about it quite a bit. You’re winning in the courts. He’s threatening you. Yet again, I just read. Read from his post. Why?”

Kelly said, “I think he doesn’t want to be held accountable.”

Psaki said, “You have been fearless from the beginning and responding to this, but there are a lot of people who formerly served, members of the military who some of them speak out, some of whom may not want to. Do you think part of this is silencing other people, scaring them?”

Kelly said, “They have told me, yeah, I’ve had admirals and generals. Some have been out of the military for a while. Some have recently departed, who have come up to me and have told me that what is happening to me has changed what they say publicly and what they do. I mean, think about that. I mean, this is a suppression of our most fundamental constitutional right. The First Amendment is the one that kind of ensures the other constitutional rights. And it’s very obvious that this isn’t about me. They’re trying to silence, retired service members, 2 million of us that are out there that have a role in our democracy. I mean, we have the experience to be able to, you know, call out bullshit when we see it. They don’t like that. The president wants to shut us up. That’s why he can say something like, I should be hanged because he thinks that’s going to intimidate me. Or Pete Hague says, saying I’m going to be investigated. But I’ve said it a thousand times. I’m not going to be intimidated. I’m not going to be silenced. I am sticking up for the constitutional rights of 2 million retired service members and really for all of us. And I hope other people aren’t silenced too.”

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