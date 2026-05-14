Dem Rep. Schrier: Inflation’s Worse in My Blue State — Need to End War, Deal with Gouging

During an interview with Seattle ABC affiliate KOMO on Wednesday, Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA) stated that the latest inflation numbers are “Really bad” but Washington has it worse, “about 1% worse than the rest of the country,” and “the tariffs did tremendous damage. Price gouging at the supermarket, we need to address monopolies. And we need to end this war.”

Schrier said, “Really bad numbers, worse in Washington state, about 1% worse than the rest of the country, even excluding the cost of fuel. Look, the tariffs did tremendous damage. Price gouging at the supermarket, we need to address monopolies. And we need to end this war. That’ll bring down the fuel prices that — it takes fuel to transport everything we use from food to clothing, that requires diesel.”

Schrier also said she supports suspending the federal gas tax.

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