Police Officer Attacked with Rock, Then Shot and Killed with His Own Gun

A Weymouth, Massachusetts, police officer was attacked with a rock then shot and killed with own gun Sunday morning.

The officer, 42-year-old Michael Chesna, was trying to apprehend Emanuel Lopes after a car crash when the attack occurred.

Fox News reports that Lopes was fleeing on foot when Chesna drew his gun and ordered Lopes to stop. At that point, Chesna was struck in the head with a large rock and his firearm was taken from him.

Lopes then allegedly shot Chesna in the head and chest, killing him.

Other responding officers opened fire on Lopes, who returned fire as he continued to flee. One of his shots allegedly entered a random home and killed an elderly woman.

WCVB reports that New England Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft stopped by the Weymouth Police Station after news of Officer Chesna’s death was reported.

#Patriots Owner Robert Kraft has arrived here at @WeymouthPD station as the department mourns the loss of Officer Michael Chesna #WCVB pic.twitter.com/lof2e5G44h — Sera Congi (@seracongi) July 15, 2018

Lopes received non-life threatening injuries during his exchange with police. He “is expected to be arraigned Monday on two counts of homicide.”

