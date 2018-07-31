Donald Trump: ‘Globalist Koch Brothers’ a ‘Total Joke’

President Donald Trump dismissed the billionaire Koch brothers as “globalist” and a “total joke” on Tuesday.

“The globalist Koch Brothers, who have become a total joke in real Republican circles, are against Strong Borders and Powerful Trade,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I never sought their support because I don’t need their money or bad ideas.”

Both Charles and David Koch have been highly critical of Trump’s immigration and trade agenda, especially at the beginning of their summer retreat with donors

Trump ridiculed them for supporting some parts of his agenda – especially his tax cuts – but not for his efforts to protect the American worker.

“They love my Tax & Regulation Cuts, Judicial picks & more. I made them richer,” he wrote.

The Koch brothers and their network of donors opposed Trump during the 2016 election.

“Their network is highly overrated, I have beaten them at every turn,” he wrote. “They want to protect their companies outside the U.S. from being taxed, I’m for America First & the American Worker – a puppet for no one.”

The two billionaire brothers also said they would be happy to support Democrats who favored their agenda.

“Two nice guys with bad ideas,” Trump concluded. “Make America Great Again!”

