Watch: Leftist Protesters Accuse Republicans, Democrats, Police of Genocide

Leftist protesters accused both major U.S. political parties and the police – “the Klan in Blue” – of committing genocide during a counter-protest against the “Unite the Right 2” rally in Washington, DC, on Sunday.

“Republicans, Democrats, you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide!” shouted the crowd holding signs with messages like “No Free Speech for Racists”.

The chant continued:

KKK, you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide! And racist cops you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide! And white supremacist you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide! The Klan in Blue, you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide!

Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and other counter-protesters routinely targeted law enforcement officers Sunday evening.

In a separate incident, a Black Lives Matter activist accused an African-American police officer guarding the few dozen Unite the Right 2 rally attendees of belonging to the Ku Klux Klan

“You must be with that shit… You must be a member … do you accept the KKK being here?”

Matthew Perdie contributed to this report.