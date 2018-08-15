Six Shot, Grandmother Killed Overnight in Rahm Emanuel’s Chicago

At least six individual’s were shot and a grandmother killed overnight in Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reports that first of the six shootings occurred just after 8:00 pm Tuesday night, followed by another shooting about 40 minutes later. The second of those two shootings took the life of a grandmother named Estell Roberson.

Roberson was “sitting on a couch in a home in the 6400 block of South Hermitage Avenue in West Englewood” when a shot fired from the street struck her in the abdomen, fatally wounding her.

There was another shooting at 12:45 am Wednesday, followed by a shooting at 1:15 am and another at approximately 3:30 am.

An 80-year-old woman was also shot while sleeping on Wednesday morning. The bullet hit her in the head, leaving her in serious condition.

On Monday, Breitbart News reported that at least 33 people were shot over the weekend in Emanuel’s Chicago. And over 70 were shot in Chicago during the weekend of August 3-6. Eleven of those 70-plus victims died.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.