Police: Man Arrested for Child Porn Had Sex Dolls Resembling Children

A Northern Kentucky man arrested on child pornography charges had sex dolls resembling children in his home, police said.

Police arrested Scott L. Phillips, 41, of Fort Mitchell, and charged him Wednesday with two counts of child pornography possession after investigators intercepted a shipment containing alleged child pornography headed to the suspect’s residence, WXIX reported.

Authorities with the Kentucky State Police conducted a search of the suspect’s home, seizing materials allegedly used to carry out the crime. Officials sent the materials to the Kentucky State Police’s forensic laboratory to be examined, and one of the items looked like a sex doll resembling a child about seven to nine-years-old.

Authorities say they discovered a second sex doll resembling an infant while searching the suspect’s residence. Both dolls had room for a flashlight to be attached to the private areas.

Police also found marijuana during their search of the home. Phillips remains in the Kenton County Detention Center awaiting trial.

Authorities are conducting an ongoing investigation into the situation.