PHOTOS: Protesters Storm Lawmakers’ Offices to Condemn Kavanaugh

Hundreds of protesters who claim Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is a sexual predator gathered at the Hart Senate Office Building on Monday chanting that they believe his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, who has alleged he groped her at a high school party decades ago.

(Penny Starr/Breitbart News)

The left-wing activists responsible for the protest are the same people who have been staging anti-President Donald Trump demonstrations since he was elected, including the abortion advocacy group NARAL and the Women’s March, headed by anti-semite Linda Sarsour, who was at Monday’s gathering:

(Penny Starr/Breitbart News)

Women spoke about being sexually assaulted and raped and accused Kavanaugh of being a sexual predator and “potential rapist.”

Wearing T-shirts that say to “Be a Hero” by voting against Kavanaugh and “Believe Women,” the crowd chanted, “We believe that we can win”:

Over 1000 women & allies are packing Senate offices today to tell them to #BeAHero & VOTE NO & #CancelKavanaugh!!! We’re not stopping until Kavanaugh’s nomination is withdrawn! We don’t need another sexual predator deciding what we can’t or cannot do with our lives & bodies! pic.twitter.com/TLVhPbAoII — CPD Action (@CPDAction) September 24, 2018

Anti-semite Linda Sarsour confers with Ady Barkan, a left-wing activist with ALS who gained national attention after he videotaped a confrontation with Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on a plane (Penny Starr/Breitbart News).

(Penny Starr/Breitbart News)

(Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News)

Staff from Sen. Susan Collins’ (R-ME) office listened to protesters (Penny Starr/Breitbart News).

(Penny Starr/Breitbart News).

They also chanted “We believe Anita Hill,” referencing the woman who accused Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment near the conclusion of his confirmation to be seated on the high court.

The protesters “trained” on Sunday in Washington, DC, and were divided into teams of those who agreed to be arrested and those who did not so that when Capitol police moved in to break up the protesters for blocking halls and doorways, the “right” people would be detained.

Protesters targeted lawmakers who have said they are undecided on their vote for or against Kavanaugh, including Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Ben Sasse (R-NE):

(Penny Starr/Breitbart News)

(Matthew Perdie/Breitbart News)

(Matthew Perdie/Breitbart News)

(Matthew Perdie/Breitbart News)

The Senate Judiciary Committee has said Kavanaugh and Ford will testify on Thursday.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter.