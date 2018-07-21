LAPD Investigating ‘Black-ish’ Star Anthony Anderson for Alleged Assault

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is investigation Black-ish star Anthony Anderson on suspicion of assaulting a woman, The Blast reports.

According to sources who spoke with the outlet, the alleged assault reportedly took place over a year ago after an event where the woman was catering. She claims she met Anderson outside to discuss “future business opportunities.”

The woman later filed a police report with the LAPD, reportedly feeling more confident in doing so in the wake of the #MeToo movement. However, Anderson “unequivocally disputes the claim.”

“It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report, whether it is true or false,” said a representative for Anderson. “The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter.”

It is not the first time that Anderson, who recently received his fourth Emmy nomination for ‘Best Lead Actor’ for his role in the sitcom Black-ish, has been subject to criminal investigation.

In 2004, Anderson and assistant director Wayne Witherspoon were charged with raping an extra on the set of Hustle & Flow, although the charges were later dropped after a judge found no probable cause to continue the case.

Last month, it emerged that Anderson had begun filming for the Netflix film Beats, which follows the story of a young musician attempting to break into the hip-hop scene in Chicago. It is set for release in 2019.

