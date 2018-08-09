NBC Launches ‘Erase the Hate’ Campaign Ahead of Charlottesville Riots Anniversary

NBCUniversal joined with Grammy-winning producer Timbaland and recording artist Princess Nokia to produce a music video entitled, “Erase The Hate.” The Music video’s release coincides with the one-year anniversary of 2017’s “United the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA.

The news and entertainment media giant describes its “Erase The Hate” music video as part of its “social impact campaign” of the same name.



Music video lyrics below:

Here’s to the people, who work every day; to make the world better, stronger, and great. Let’s stand for the people who cannot make noise. Let’s stand for the people who don’t have a voice. Now is the time, the time for a change, the start of a chapter, the turn of a page. Time to reflect, and improve our ways, join hands together and erase the hate. Now more than ever is that we need voices whose passions send power all over the masses to people in office and children in classes. We need the people that cause the reactions. We need the artists who fight with they passions, who rap and they sing and they stand into action. We need the leaders who speak to the youth, bringing equality, courage, and truth. This is the time to peacefully say, ‘We need solutions and we need a change so we may start over and being as one.’ Erase the hate and stand for our cause.

NBC’s website for its political campaign invites users to register with their emails and contact information. It also highlights those it describes as “Change Makers” who “fight against hate and bias.”

The deadly riots in Charlottesville saw white supremacists and the left-wing domestic terrorist group Antifa clash. President Trump condemned, at the time, “in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides.”

NBC’s new campaign appears to echo President Trump’s repeated statements about promoting unity for all.

The president also denounced, two days later, the “criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”

“We must rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that bring us together as Americans,” President Trump said.

NBC’s “Erase The Hate” campaign pushes “social justice,” “cross-racial exclusivity,” “foster[ing] resilience in children of color,” “think[ing] critically about racial inequity,” “racial justice,” “empathy-based virtual reality,” “promoting equality,” “creat[ing] measurable, positive change in the lives of black people,” and “LGBTQ inclusion.”

Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment and founder of Erase The Hate, said, “Silence equals complicity. Hate and bias must be called out wherever and whenever we see it. We all have a part to play…fighting hate means using the positions and platforms we have to make the difference we can. I’m incredibly grateful to Timbaland and Princess Nokia for joining us to deliver Erase The Hate’s message of equality.”

Assorted celebrities and news media figures are joining a forthcoming “video manifesto” from “Erase The Hate,” including Bavo’s Andy Cohen and Padma Lakshmi, USA’s Gina Torres, Ryan Phillippe, Dulé Hill, Portia Doubleday, and The New Day (WWE), SYFY’s Christopher Meloni, E!’s Elizabeth Hurley and Zuri Hall, and “Erase The Hate” advisory council member Soledad O’Brien.

