Father of Parkland Victim to Alyssa Milano: Quit Blaming NRA for My Daughter’s Death

Andrew Pollack, father of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim Meadow Pollack, wants Alyssa Milano to learn her facts and quit blaming the NRA for the February 14, 2018, shooting.

Blaming the NRA for the Parkland school shooting was immediately in vogue once news of the horrific incident was reported. Alyssa Milano took numerous opportunities to call out the NRA in the months after the shooting, including the run-up to the August 4, 2018, “March on NRA” event in Fairfax, Virginia:

Milano is also a member of the No Rifle Association Initiative, an organization launched to defeat the NRA.

On October 1, Pollack sent a tweet with the intent of letting Milano know the NRA has no blame in his daughter’s death:

.@Alyssa_Milano in her speech in Parkland blamed the @NRA for the shooting that killed my daughter. She needs to learn her facts before she speaks The FBI, Sherrif Israel, mental illness counselors, school administrators & failed diversionary programs are to blame. Not the NRA — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) October 1, 2018

On April 30, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Pollack filed a wrongful death lawsuit against former Broward County deputy Scot Peterson.

Breitbart News reported that surveillance video from outside the specific classroom building in which the attack occurred appears to show Peterson standing there while the shooting took place inside. Broward County Sheriff Scott Isreal said Peterson arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s Building 12 roughly 90 seconds after the attack began and allegedly waited outside until the attack ended some four and a half minutes later.

