Hollywood Erupts over Kanye’s Trump Meeting: ‘Bullsh*t PR Stunt By a Narcissistic Pop Star’

Hollywood celebrities from Josh Gad to Billy Eichner to Chelsea Handler lost their minds Thursday, attacking and mocking Kanye West after he visited the White House and expressed his opinions in the Oval Office.

Kanye West told reporters in the Oval Office that President Trump was “on his hero’s journey right now.”

“He might not have thought he’d have a crazy mother-fucker like Kanye West run up and support, but best believe — we are going to make America great,” West added.

“Kanye West says he thinks of Trump as a father. Guess who doesn’t think of Kanye as a son?” Chelsea Handler tweeted.

“How any serious journalist or news outlet could cover this Kanye West nonsense instead of climate change, voter suppression in Georgia or any number of issues that actually matter and not this fucking bullshit pr stunt by a narcissistic pop star I’ll never know. Shameful,” comedian Billy Eichner tweeted.

“It’s this kind of bullshit that got us into this mess in the first place. SMDH,” Eichner followed up.

George Takei chimed in, tweeting, “Kanye: ‘Let’s stop worrying about the future all we have is today.’ Me: ‘How can I not worry about the future when you’re at the mutherf**king White House?'”

“So happy that wearing the red hat makes Kanye “feel like Superman” and maybe, despite all evidence, Donald Trump isnt really a racist but for sure when he leaves office, this country will more racially divided than its been in years -until we VOTEthemout,” Mia Farrow tweeted.

Musician Moby took the hate train to the next level, tweeting, “I’d say ‘welcome to the apocalypse’, except clearly we’ve been living through the apocalypse for a while. ‘Nothing to see here, just a racist mentally ill reality show president and his mentally ill reality show biggest fan…'” along with a fake photo of Kanye West and Trump as a couple.

“It’s good to know that while Florida is being pummeled by a storm and the dow is shitting the bed and a US ‘ally’ beheaded a journalist that our president is having the world’s stupidest lunch with Kid Rock and Kanye West,” Ike Barinholtz tweeted.

It wasn’t just Hollywood that got upset–many in the establishment media got triggered as well.

“As I keep saying, shamelessness is a superpower and Ye has even greater reserves of it than Trump,” MSNBC’s Chris Hayes said.

Meanwhile, The New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman mocked Kanye, tweeting, “I can’t believe Charlie Sheen didn’t round this out.”

