Media Lambast Kanye West After Meeting with President Trump in Oval Office

Members of the media blasted music and design icon Kanye West’s White House soliloquy on Thursday in which he praised President Donald Trump, criticized liberals for using racism as a tool to control African-Americans, and advocated for the right to bear arms.

Liberal talking heads, comedians, and left-wing activists lambasted West across social media.

Sad. @SECupp said it best about the Kanye-Trump meeting: "That was really sad. I think you had there a man who's clearly not okay, and a president who's willing to who's willing to exploit that." pic.twitter.com/JuadQFMxkH — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 11, 2018

There’s a lot here that’s actually pretty revealing about the gender politics of Trump! https://t.co/R4U4sB3PIq — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 11, 2018

As I keep saying, shamelessness is a superpower and Ye has even greater reserves of it than Trump. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 11, 2018

I can’t believe Charlie Sheen didn’t round this out. https://t.co/4KWAOfbJsn — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 11, 2018

Kanye's rambling is pretty much a 1:1 recitation of YouTube conservatism and righty vloggers, which are extremely paid for and the next frontier of the Breitbart/InfoWars right. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 11, 2018

Nikki Haley and Raj Shah are the Kanye West of South Asians. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 11, 2018

OH MY FUCKING GOD SHUT UP KANYE WEST. — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) October 11, 2018

Kanye West does not speak for me. 🏽‍♀️ — Sisaundra (@Sisaundra) October 11, 2018

This Fool is mentally ILL. and #KanyeWest does not seem well either. — Kenny "StarMaker" Bolin ®™ (@StarMakerBolin) October 11, 2018

Kanye West, a Trump Republican: "And I’ll never let my son have an ego/ He’ll be nice to everyone wherever we go/ I mean I might even make him be Republican/ So everybody know he love white people." — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) October 11, 2018

Kanye West is an enemy. — David Russell (@17days) October 11, 2018

I know Kanye West gave a 10-minute rant in the Oval Office but remember when the President of the United States stood next to Vladimir Putin and when asked if he believes all of our intelligence agencies or Putin, he said he believed Putin. Remember that? It was in Helsinki. — Jon Friedman (@friedmanjon) October 11, 2018

Kanye West is in desperate need of medical intervention. Not sure why anyone is trying to pretend otherwise. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 11, 2018

Kanye West babbling to Donald Trump in the Oval Office about Ralph Lauren and hydrogen planes shows AGAIN that he is NOT a genius. #Kanye — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) October 11, 2018

leonard cohen: 1, kanye west: 0 — HUMORRIS (@pmorris) October 11, 2018

I rarely talk about politics on here but the mere fact that both Kanye West and Kid Rock are going to be at the White House surely means we are in The Bad Place or at the very least, cresting into the meat of the weirdness of this bad alternate timeline we're in. Right? — Jeff Ramos (@ohjefframos) October 11, 2018

Just when you think we can't sink any lower, Kanye West is in the Oval Office talking to reporters. By the way, Mr. Trump, there was a really bad hurricane. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 11, 2018

Kanye West sat his black ass down in the White House in front of Donald Trump and said he feels like Superman when he puts on his MAGA hat pic.twitter.com/NiqpA7Sv9b — Ray Cunningham (@MissterRay) October 11, 2018

Kanye West is officially the ranting auntie I avoid at all family gatherings. — Chenue (@ChenueHer) October 11, 2018

Hey what's up? I have no Kanye West jokes to share. I think he has been a transcendently brilliant musician and a vitally important figure in hip-hop, and his behavior has mostly made me sad and worried. — Jessy! Jessi! Jessé! (@JesseThorn) October 11, 2018

Kanye West will do so much generational damage if he keeps this up. — Daniel Hernandez✍🏽🌞 (@longdrivesouth) October 11, 2018

Kris can spin Kim's sex tape, but there's no spinning someone who's mid-spiral #KanyeWest — Xorje Olivares (@XorjeO) October 11, 2018

The Kanye West monologue in the White house was like a car accident hit a train wreck and then they both slammed into a fireworks factory. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 11, 2018

BREAKING: @kanyewest is doing something weird again pic.twitter.com/r35DuIkQz1 — NIKKOLAS (@4NIKKOLAS) October 11, 2018

Well god bless America…. Trump now has a crazy psycho ex, that secretly scares the shit out of him… his name is Kanye West. You two have fun now — Justin Kucsulain (@justinkucsulain) October 11, 2018

Kanye West is rambling and cursing about the Unabomber, sleep deprivation and the four gentlemen who wrote the 13th Amendment while sitting in the Oval Office with Donald Trump. America is so screwed. pic.twitter.com/xfEs16nBwJ — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 11, 2018

Ali Velshi after the clip ends: "Wooowww, that was bonkers."

Stephanie Ruhle: "That was an assault on our White House." — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) October 11, 2018

I generally subscribe to the "if the president says/does something it is important and newsworthy" school of thought. But I feel like we could maybe make an exception here and just ignore the whole Kanye thing entirely. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) October 11, 2018

Kanye just said “motherf***er” in the Oval Office. Per WH pool. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 11, 2018

Love yourself enough to not even pay attention to whatever the fuck Kanye West is doing or saying. — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) October 11, 2018

Kanye West meeting Donald Trump is a meeting of the — what could be loosely described as — "minds" — Kris M. Wernowsky (@kriswernowsky) October 11, 2018

Kanye West is a genuine moron. Even stupider than trump. He hasn't the slightest idea what he's talking about and we should all ignore him. — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) October 11, 2018

So 'shut up and sing' does not apply to Kanye West, right? — Josh Greenman (@joshgreenman) October 11, 2018

If you have any respect for Kanye West after that display in the White House, you can go ahead and unfollow me right now. We have nothing more to discuss. — Dina Sartore-Bodo (@DeeBodes22) October 11, 2018

Imagine being a Kanye West fan in 2018. pic.twitter.com/gr0Gtm2a4R — 🇲 (@shharine) October 11, 2018

Kanye West talking to Donald Trump is like a full intellectual eclipse.#Kanye — bob clendenin (@bobclendenin) October 11, 2018

my sources tell me kid rock and kanye west are gonna cover "accidental racist" in a private concert for trump staffers. — Sarah Hagi (@geekylonglegs) October 11, 2018

stop fucking reporting on kanye west — alex neason (@alexandrianeas) October 11, 2018

Kanye West fans still trying to defend him at this point is basically Homer running after the pig that Lisa launched in the air while saying, "it's still good, it's still good." — Zito (@_Zeets) October 11, 2018

Just so you know, at some point Kanye West is going to advocate for the institution of The Hunger Games and GOP, you own this. — Jason Pinter (@jasonpinter) October 11, 2018

Kanye West is ranting in the Oval Office… let that sink in. — Nick Guillory (@nickguillory) October 11, 2018

Kanye is in the White House as a PR stunt but he’s the one who’s being used. Trump’s getting faux legitimacy (he gets to tell white people, “How could anyone call me racist when Kanye West loves me?”) What does Kanye get to say? "I’m big enough to get a pointless visit w Trump?" — Touré (@Toure) October 11, 2018

Kanye West is a disgrace for meeting with him.

A total, unmitigated disgrace.

So is Jim Brown.

Honestly, jokes aside, that was infuriating, and sad. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 11, 2018

Jim Brown and Kanye West man I tell ya…. pic.twitter.com/YG4LQEL21m — Thomas Q. Jones (@thomasqjones) October 11, 2018

Kanye West, a Trump Republican: "How we stop the Black Panthers?/Ronald Reagan cooked up an answer/You hear that? What Gil Scott was hearing/When our heroes and heroines got hooked on heroin/Crack raised the murder rate in DC and Maryland." — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) October 11, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: we have received Kanye West's iPlane designs pic.twitter.com/TyFrNhggbY — tc (@chillmage) October 11, 2018

Between Melania Trump calling herself "the most bullied person in the world" and Kanye West describing his MAGA hat as "a Superman cape" today I feel like I'm up to my eyeballs in boiling bullsh*t. — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) October 11, 2018

Trying to decide which infuriates me more about Kanye West's White House rant — that the #MAGA hat gives him "power," or that the #ImWithHer campaign didn't make him feel "like a guy who could play catch with his son." Sorry, just catching up on all of this B.S. — Andy Swift (@AndySwift) October 11, 2018

Kanye West called his MAGA hat a "superman cape." Superman is an alien who came here after being separated from his parents, then got adopted by a white family. So, yeah. — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) October 11, 2018

@realDonaldTrump does NO follow up after meetings w/black people. Examples? Where is the action plan from the meeting w/the heads of black colleges, the prison reform meeting or the meeting w/black pastors? This will be the same. #kanye #kanyewest #thursdaythoughts — Dr. Omekongo Dibinga (@omekongo) October 11, 2018

@realDonaldTrump does NO follow up after meetings w/black people. Examples? Where is the action plan from the meeting w/the heads of black colleges, the prison reform meeting or the meeting w/black pastors? This will be the same. #kanye #kanyewest #thursdaythoughts — Dr. Omekongo Dibinga (@omekongo) October 11, 2018

Kanye West, or Kanye Kardashian, will do anything and everything for attention. Self-promotion over substance, at all costs. — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) October 11, 2018

I had no time for Kanye West before today. It’s not like he could have gone further down in my estimation. But yet he did. — Neil Dutton (@ndutton13) October 11, 2018

Rep. Jackie Speier just compared the Kanye West/Donald Trump Oval Office meeting to "sitting in on a psychiatric visit" on @CNN. — joanna schroeder (@iproposethis) October 11, 2018

Imagine if Obama had #KanyeWest in the Oval while he went on a profanity laced, 15 minute non stop rant about Superman capes, Obama factories to make Yeezy sneakers in, and Gd knows whatever the hell else was thrown into his word vomit? — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) October 11, 2018

I miss the old Kanye…#KanyeWest — Jaime Casap (@jcasap) October 11, 2018

I want to stick a needle in my eye listening to Trump and Kanye West. — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 11, 2018

"Kanye West doesn't care about human people." pic.twitter.com/WV9yHXVPUl — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) October 11, 2018

Let's watch people get mad at Kanye pic.twitter.com/9pPfpZehva — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) October 11, 2018

"Sexist" don't mean anything if you keep smearing it on everything you see. pic.twitter.com/h3OrIkeZIN — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) October 11, 2018

EXCUSE ME SIR. Why do you keep treating Kanye as someone that's "beneath you"? pic.twitter.com/XjEDUkjidd — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) October 11, 2018

"Hollywood, fashion and art communities need to stop accepting Kim and Kanye into polite society." https://t.co/kC2jHatODn pic.twitter.com/pL2Sh75oKd — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) October 11, 2018

"NO TROLLS! I WILL NOT DELETE THIS TWEET."

"If Kanye was taking his diagnosis seriously and receiving treatment for it, I wouldn't care about it. But if he's off his meds, that's a problem." https://t.co/3xHNf9tWUj pic.twitter.com/WOzQjdOmdy — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) October 11, 2018

"stop excusing kanye by invoking mental health. just because he's black doesn't mean you can't call him a dumbass too." https://t.co/cYss25VkSj pic.twitter.com/4MqH7asdhW — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) October 11, 2018

Breitbart News’ Justin Caruso contributed to this report.