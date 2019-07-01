Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, fired back at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Monday evening after she made incendiary claims about her visit earlier that day to several U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sites housing migrants who crossed the U.S. border illegally.

Ocasio-Cortez, who continues to refer to CBP facilities as “concentration camps” despite being criticized by Jewish leaders, the U.S. Holocaust Museum, and Israel’s Yad Vashem, tweeted that women had been forced to drink water from toilets, among other atrocities:

Just left the 1st CBP facility. I see why CBP officers were being so physically &sexually threatening towards me. Officers were keeping women in cells w/ no water & had told them to drink out of the toilets. This was them on their GOOD behavior in front of members of Congress. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

This was in fact the type of toilet we saw in the cell. Except there was just one, and the sink portion was not functioning – @AyannaPressley smartly tried to open the faucet, and nothing came out. So the women were told they could drink out of the bowl. https://t.co/rcu9Rt6B2x — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

Now I’ve seen the inside of these facilities. It’s not just the kids. It’s everyone. People drinking out of toilets, officers laughing in front of members Congress. I brought it up to their superiors. They said “officers are under stress & act out sometimes.” No accountability. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

After I forced myself into a cell w/ women&began speaking to them, one of them described their treatment at the hands of officers as “psychological warfare” – waking them at odd hours for no reason, calling them wh*res, etc. Tell me what about that is due to a “lack of funding?” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

Judd, whose union represents U.S. Border Patrol agents, spoke to Breitbart News’ Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak on Breitbart News Tonight on SiriusXM.

He was furious at Ocasio-Cortez’s claims, and pushed back passionately.

He said that cameras that film the facilities would show that Ocasio-Cortez was lying: “I’m calling on CBP to release that footage so they clearly show that she was treated with the utmost dignity and respect,” Judd said.

“Nobody is forced to drink out of a toilet and nobody is told to drink out of a toilet,” Judd explained. “Its completely and totally a baseless and ridiculous allegation and frankly it needs to be investigated and she needs to be exposed.”

Other reports suggested that Ocasio-Cortez had actually been rude and confrontational toward law enforcement personnel, and had misinterpreted or misrepresented information she learned.

The Washington Examiner specifically disputed Ocasio-Cortez’s claims about a woman, or women, being forced to drink from a toilet.

During the interview with Breitbart New Tonight, Judd mentioned a previous statement by Ocasio-Cortez in which she stated that she would rather be morally correct than factually accurate.

Judd disagreed. “How can you have the moral high ground if you are going to throw facts out the window and spew falsehoods?” he asked, adding: “And that’s what she is doing.”

He continued, “She gives absolutely no contexts to these allegations that she is making and by not giving context she is trying to paint a false narrative and a false picture and she needs to be held accountable for that.”

During the interview, Judd said Ocasio-Cortez was misleading the nation by painting a false picture of agents.

When asked about Ocasio-Cortez’s claim that migrants were subjected to “psychological warfare” by agents who would wake them at odd hours and call them derogative names, Judd said, “Where is the proof? It’s very easy to throw out these allegations and say this is what’s happening.”

Judd continued: “Let the cameras speak …The cameras will prove her wrong and they will prove that she is being false.”

